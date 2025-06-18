'It’ll be a bit weird not seeing No. 18...': Stokes feels India will miss Virat’s 'fighting spirit' in England Tests

New Delhi, June 18 (IANS) England skipper and all-rounder Ben Stokes heaped praises on talismanic batter Virat Kohli, saying India will miss his "fighting spirit" when the two teams face-off in a five-match Test series, starting from June 20, adding that he will feel weird not seeing a number 18 jersey on the field.

Team India is taking up the big challenge of a five-Test tour without players like Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli, both of whom have announced their retirement from Test cricket just before the tour. The Indian team will be led by a new face, Shubman Gill, after the India stalwarts announced their retirement from Test cricket last month.

In a video released by England Cricket on their Instagram, Stokes said, "I think what India will miss will be his fighting spirit out in the game, his competitiveness, desire to win. He has made number 18 his, hasn’t he? It’ll be a bit weird not seeing number 18 on the back of anyone… of any Indian shirt, but he has been class for them for a long period of time."

Kohil ended his 14-year career worth 9,230 runs in 123 matches at an average of 46.85, including 30 centuries. He hung up his spikes as the fourth-most successful Test captain overall, behind Graeme Smith (53 wins), Ricky Ponting (48 wins), and Steve Waugh (41 wins).

Stokes further revealed that he texted Kohli after the Indian ace announced to draw curtains to his illustrious red ball career. "I did text him, saying it’s going to be a shame not to play against him because I love playing against Virat. We both love playing against each other because we have that same mindset when we are out in the field that it’s a battle,” he said.

“He has been incredible and he deserves sort of I’m sure no doubt there’s been a lot of praise for him over in India. There’s definitely been praise from players over here and you know he’s done really well against England so yeah, he has been a class player.” Stokes added.

The England tour also signals the start of a new era for Indian cricket, under the new captain Gill. This five-match seroes also marks the beginning of the 2025–27 ICC World Test Championship (WTC) cycle for both teams.

India will face England in the first Test of the five-match series at the Headingley Cricket Ground from June 20. The second Test will be played at Edgbaston from July 2 while the third Test will be held at the iconic Lord’s beginning on July 10.

Both India and England will later travel to Manchester for the fourth Test to be played at Old Trafford from July 23, before concluding the Test series at the Kennington Oval in London starting on July 31.

India are aiming to win a Test series in England for the first time since 2007.

