It contributes about 19 pc to sport's development: Paralympic champion Navdeep hails PKL's impact on Kabaddi

Pune, Dec 30 (IANS) Paralympic javelin throw gold medallist Navdeep Singh emphasised how the Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) has helped transform the Kabaddi from primarily a rural sport into a professional spectacle.

"Since PKL's entry, the standard of the game has risen significantly," Singh said. "Sports science has played an equally important role, and I believe PKL contributes about 19% to the sport's development," he added.

Singh, who played as a defender during his school days, spoke about the intense physical demands of the sport. "In kabaddi, there's a higher risk of injury because when one raider goes in, three or four players can apply force at once," he explained, underlining the importance of proper fitness and conditioning in the modern game.

The Paralympic champion also highlighted kabaddi's deep roots in Haryana, noting that "it would be rare to find an athlete who hasn't played kabaddi at least once in their life" in the state. This connection to Haryana's sporting culture remains strong, with Singh admitting that while he appreciates all teams, he maintains extra support for Haryana.

"The game has reached such a significant level now," Singh remarked, reflecting on kabaddi's growth since the start of the PKL.

Meanwhile, Haryana Steelers, who finished top of the table in the league stage during PKL Season 11, produced an outstanding display on the mat on Sunday evening, as they went on to clinch their maiden PKL crown, after defeating the Patna Pirates at the Shree Shiv Chhatrapati Sports Complex.

