ISSF World Cup: Sarabjot Singh clinches 10m air pistol gold, Varun Tomar bags bronze

Bhopal, March 22 (IANS) India were off to a bright start at the ISSF Pistol/Rifle World Cup as Sarabjot Singh clinched gold and compatriot Varun Tomar bagged the bronze medal in the 10m air pistol men's event, here on Wednesday.

Sarabjot was at his best in the gold medal playoff as he trounced Ruslan Lunev of Azerbaijan 16-0, after topping the ranking round with 253.2 points.

Varun, however, finished third with 250.3 points to take the bronze. This was the 19-year-old's second medal this year at the ISSF World Cup, having won the bronze in Cairo earlier this year, which was his first-ever senior World Cup medal.

Earlier, Sarabjot finished second in the qualification round with an identical score of 585 points behind countryman Shiva Narwal, who was competing for Ranking Points Only (RPO), to progress to the ranking match.

Another Indian Arjun Singh Cheema, competing under RPO in the qualifications, finished with 579 points in ninth place.

Though Varun was placed 11th in the qualifications, he moved to the rankings match as Shiva and Arjun were competing under Ranking Points Only.

Another shooter from the host country, Sumit Raman, was placed 13th in the qualifications with a score of 577 and failed to make it to the ranking round.

In the women's 10m air pistol event, Divya Thadigol Subbaraju finished fifth with a total score of 197.1, after finishing third in the qualifications with 579.

Esha Singh and Yashaswini Singh Deswal, competing under RPO in the qualifications, finished sixth (576) and ninth (574) respectively. While Tokyo Olympian Manu Bhaker was placed 16 with a score of 568.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.