Israeli-Russian researcher abducted by militia group in Iraq

Jerusalem, July 6 (IANS) The Israeli government announced that an Israeli-Russian researcher is being held hostage by a Shia militia group in Iraq.

According to a statement released by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's office on Wednesday, Elizabeth Tsurkov was abducted by Kata'ib Hezbollah, a paramilitary group that is part of the Iran-backed Popular Mobilization Forces, reports Xinhua news agency.

Tsurkov "is still alive and we hold Iraq responsible for her safety and well-being", Netanyahu's office said.

Tsurkov is an academic and an expert in Middle East studies.

She visited Iraq on her Russian passport, the office added, emphasising that she traveled to Iraq "at her own initiative pursuant to work on her doctorate and academic research on behalf of Princeton University in the US".

The office said that the matter is being handled by "the relevant parties in Israel out of concern for Elizabeth Tsurkov's security and well-being".

Tsurkov's mother, Irena, said in an interview with the Israeli state-owned Kan TV news that her daughter has been missing for two months.

She visited the Kurdish area in Iraq before traveling to Baghdad, where she disappeared, Kan TV news reported.

Tsurkov, who speaks fluent Arabic, was visiting Iraq for research work on Iran-backed factions in the country, particularly the movement of Iraqi Shia leader Moqtada Sadr.

Sshe previously conducted fieldwork in Syria, Iraq, Jordan, Turkey and other countries in the region, according to her website.

