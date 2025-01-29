Israeli PM to visit US for discussion on Gaza truce deal

Jerusalem, Jan 29 (IANS) Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu will travel to Washington next week at the invitation of US President Donald Trump, according to a statement from Netanyahu's office.

Trump has invited Netanyahu to "a meeting at the White House on February 4," said the statement.

The meeting is expected to focus on the second phase of the Gaza ceasefire deal, Israel's state-owned Kan TV News reported.

Under the deal, a six-week ceasefire started on January 19 during the first phase. By the 16th day of this ceasefire, talks will commence on subsequent phases aimed at addressing the release of remaining Israeli hostages held in the Gaza Strip and further withdrawal of Israeli forces from the enclave.

Netanyahu has been under political pressure from key members of his far-right coalition government to resume Gaza fighting after the first phase of the deal, Xinhua news agency reported.

According to Kan, the White House has prepared an incentive package to encourage Netanyahu to proceed with the deal.

The package reportedly includes sanctions targeting the International Criminal Court in The Hague, which issued arrest warrants against Netanyahu in late November last year for "crimes against humanity and war crimes" during the Gaza conflict.

Earlier the Israeli government announced that Hamas will release six hostages this week while Israel will allow Palestinians in Gaza to return to their homes in the northern region.

According to a statement from the Office of the Prime Minister of Israel, “Following vigorous and determined negotiations led by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, Hamas has backtracked and will carry out an additional phase of releasing hostages this Thursday.”

