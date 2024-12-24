Israeli PM signals progress in Gaza truce deal talks, timeline unclear

Jerusalem, Dec 24 (IANS) Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said that "there has been progress" in efforts to secure a ceasefire-for-hostages deal with Hamas, but cautioned that the timeline for reaching an agreement remains unclear.

Speaking before the Knesset on Monday, the Israeli parliament, Netanyahu said, "I do not know how long it will take," while vowing to "continue to act in every possible way until we bring everyone home."

Earlier on Monday, Foreign Minister Gideon Sa'ar outlined parts of the deal during a closed meeting of the Knesset Foreign Affairs and Defence Committee, describing it as "a phased, gradual framework."

Israeli and Palestinian media reported that efforts led by Qatari, Egyptian, and US mediators have shown progress, though a breakthrough remains elusive.

Israel's Diaspora Minister Amichai Chikli told Kan Reshet Bet public radio that there had been "some" progress toward an agreement, adding that the sides are closer to a deal than in recent months. He said the initial phase would be "a humanitarian phase," involving a 42-day ceasefire and the release of some hostages.

"This ceasefire could last six months or 10 years, depending on the dynamics that develop on the ground," Chikli said.

The length of the ceasefire has been a key sticking point in previous failed negotiation attempts. Hamas seeks to end the war entirely, while Israel insists on removing Hamas' control over Gaza before any resolution and maintaining a military presence in the Palestinian enclave even after the ceasefire.

Hamas launched an assault on southern Israel on October 7, 2023, killing about 1,200 people and kidnapping approximately 250 others. About 100 Israeli and foreign hostages are still being held by Hamas in Gaza, and dozens of them are believed to be dead, according to Israeli estimates.

Israel responded with an extensive military campaign, reducing much of the Gaza Strip to rubble. At least 45,317 people have been killed by the Israeli strikes in Gaza, according to an update released on Monday by the Gaza-based health authorities.

