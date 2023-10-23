Israeli Minister of National Security wants to be included in Netanyahu's War Cabinet (IANS FROM ISRAEL)

Tel Aviv, Oct 23 (IANS) In a letter to Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, the country's Minister of National Security Itamar Ben-Gvir has demanded to be included in the War Cabinet.

In the letter, Ben-Gvir said that as a member of the coalition and a senior minister, he had agreed to the unilateral decision of the Prime Minister to constitute a 'small cabinet', which did not include him.

Israel's War Cabinet includes Prime Minister Netanyahu, Defence Minister Yoav Gallant and former Defence Minister Benny Gallant.

Ben-Gvir was excluded from the cabinet as he did not have any prior war experience.

The objective of the smaller cabinet is to have a smaller set of professionals who aren’t warfare to manage the war.

Strategic Affairs Minister Ron Dermer and Minister Yifat Shashank Biton are overseeing the cabinet.

Ben-Gvir, in a hard hitting letter, said that those who were included in the cabinet were the very persons who had time and again claimed that Hamas was deferred.

"Those who had fostered the theory of inclusion had brought the country to this stage," he said in the letter and called upon the Prime Minister Netanyahu to include someone who was not part of the theory to support Hamas.

