Israeli Minister Gantz in favour of official probe into October 7

Tel Aviv, May 24 (IANS/DPA) Benny Gantz, a Minister in the Israeli war Cabinet, has spoken out in favour of a commission of inquiry to clarify how the terrorist attack on October 7 could have happened.

"It is not enough for us to take responsibility for what happened: We must learn the lessons and act so that it never happens again," he said in a video message on the social media platform X on Thursday evening.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu earlier denied in a statement that he had received warnings from the military about a possible attack from the Gaza Strip.

Gantz threatened to resign from the government at the weekend if Netanyahu did not present a post-war plan for the Gaza Strip by June 8.

The Gaza war began with the terrorist attack by the Palestinian Islamist Hamas movement on Israel on October 7.

In the unprecedented massacre by Hamas and other extremist groups, around 1,200 people were killed and more than 250 were taken hostage in the Gaza Strip.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.