Israeli military strikes Hezbollah target in southern Lebanon

Jerusalem, Oct 14 (IANS) As the raging Hamas-Israel conflict marked a week on Saturday, the Jewish nation's military on Saturday said that it struck a Hezbollah target in southern Lebanon after one of its drones was fired on.

In a statement, the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) said the move was in response "the infiltration of unidentified aerial objects into Israel and fire on an IDF UAV (unmanned aerial vehicle)", CNN reported.

According to the IDF, the two "unidentified aerial objects" were intercepted above the northern city of Haifa, which is close to the Lebanese border.

The Forces added that it intercepted both the aerial objects and the fire.

In an earlier statement, the Israeli military said the"infiltration of an unidentified object"took place near the city ofShfar'amin northern Israel.

In recent days, Israeli forces have exchanged rocket fire with Hezbollah, the BBC reported.

The Lebanese group, which is backed by Iran with a strong military and political presence in Lebanon, has been designated a terrorist organisation by the UK, US and other countries.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.