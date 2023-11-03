Israeli military names 4 more soldiers killed in Gaza ground offensive (IANS IN ISRAEL)

Tel Aviv, Nov 3 (IANS) The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) on Friday named four more soldiers of the 23 troopers killed in action in Gaza since the launch of the ground offensive into the Hamas-controlled enclave on October 27.

The four slain soldiers are Capt Benni Wais (22), Master Sergt (Res) Uriah Mash (41), Master Sgt (Res) Yehonatan Yosef Brand (28) and Sgt Major (Res) Gil Phishitz (39).

Since the Hamas launched its massive assault against Israel on October 7, at least 335 Israeli soldiers have died in the fighting.

So far, a total of 9,061 Palestinians have been killed in the war, mostly women and children, while more than 32,000 people have been injured as a result of the raging violence,according to the latest update by the Gaza Health Ministry.

In Israel, there were about 1,400 casualties with some 5,400 people injured.

According to the Israeli authorities, 242 people are held captive in Gaza, including Israelis and foreign nationals.

Media reports indicate that about 30 of the hostages are children.

So far, four civilian hostages were released by Hamas, and one female Israeli soldier was rescued by Israeli forces.

