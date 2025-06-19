Israeli military announces killing Hezbollah commander in Lebanon

Tel Aviv, June 19 (IANS) The Israel Defence Forces (IDF) on Thursday announced that it had eliminated Yassin Abdel Menam Ezz al-Din, the commander of the artillery in the Litani sector of Hezbollah in Lebanon.

"Yesterday, the IDF attacked and eliminated, using aircraft, in the Barish area in southern Lebanon, the terrorist, Yassin Abdel Menam Ezz al-Din. The terrorist had launched numerous firing lines toward the north of the country during the war and engaged in attempts to rehabilitate the artillery forces of the terrorist organisation Hezbollah. Yassin Abdel Menam Izz al-Din's actions constituted a blatant violation of the understandings between Israel and Lebanon," the IDF said in a post on X.

The IDF asserted that it continues to monitor and thwart attempts by the "terrorist organisation Hezbollah to promote readiness to harm the State of Israel under the auspices of the war with Iran," and will continue to work to eliminate any threat to the citizens of the State of Israel.

In a separate development, the IDF also mentioned that it had demolished the home of Samer Hussein, who carried out a shooting attack at the Gitti Avishar intersection in November 2024 in Ariel (West Bank).

"Engineering forces from the Samaria Brigade operated last night in the village of Einabus to demolish the home of terrorist Samer Hussein, who carried out a shooting attack at the Gitti Avishar intersection in Aerial. The attack injured 5 Israeli civilians and 4 soldiers," the IDF posted on X.

The military reports that Samer Hussein was associated with Hamas. In November 2024, he opened fire on a bus and a bus stop where several soldiers were present. The attack resulted in injuries to nine individuals: three suffered serious injuries, one was moderately injured, and five had minor injuries, including four soldiers.

"The security establishment, with the backing of legal authorities, decided to demolish the terrorists' home as part of the deterrence policy, according to which anyone who carries out an unusual terrorist attack, even if no one is killed, will have their home demolished. The IDF will continue to act to thwart terrorism in Judea and Samaria and to bring to justice terrorists who have acted to harm civilians or security forces," the post added.

