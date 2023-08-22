Israeli injured in landmine explosion in Golan Heights

Jerusalem, Aug 22 (IANS) The Israeli Army said one of its civilian employees was injured after accidentally triggering a landmine in the Israeli-annexed Golan Heights, near the Jordanian border.

The Army said on Monday in a statement that a military engineering vehicle hit an old mine during infrastructure work on the perimeter fence, resulting in damage to the vehicle.

Local authorities reported that the man sustained light injuries while working on the removal of old landmines in the area, Xinhua news agency reported.

