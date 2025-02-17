Israeli forces open fire in Lebanon, killing one

Beirut, Feb 17 (IANS) Israeli forces opened fire toward residents returning to the village of Houla in southern Lebanon, resulting in the death of a woman and the injury of several others.

The Israeli army also abducted three citizens during the incident, Xinhua news agency reported quoting the Lebanon's official National News Agency.

Earlier, residents of Houla returned to their village after crossing the Lebanese army checkpoint and the barriers set up by Israeli soldiers.

The Lebanese Army Command stressed in a statement on social media platform X that given the dangers of unexploded ordnance left behind by Israeli forces, and the potential presence of "enemy troops," citizens should avoid southern areas where the army deployment has not been completed and adhere to the instructions of deployed military units.

A ceasefire agreement between Hezbollah and the Israeli military has been in effect since November 27, 2024, halting over a year of clashes triggered by the conflict in the Gaza Strip.

The agreement requires Israel to withdraw from Lebanese territory within 60 days while the Lebanese army assumes control along the border and in the south, ensuring no presence of weapons or armed groups south of the Litani River.

On January 27, Lebanon's then-caretaker government announced an extension of the ceasefire agreement until February 18, following the expiration of the initial 60-day truce without a complete Israeli withdrawal.

Despite the ceasefire, Israeli forces have continued to conduct strikes in Lebanon, citing security threats.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.