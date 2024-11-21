Israeli civilian killed in rocket attack from Lebanon

Jerusalem, Nov 21 (IANS) A civilian in Israel was killed by a rocket attack from Lebanon on Thursday, Israeli authorities said.

Israel's Magen David Adom said a man in his 30s in the city of Nahariya sustained fatal injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene, Xinhua news agency reported.

The rocket fell near a playground in the northern city.

The military released a statement saying about ten projectiles were identified crossing from Lebanon, targeting the Western Galilee.

"Most of the projectiles were intercepted and the fallen projectiles were identified," it said.

