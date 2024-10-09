Israeli attack targets Syria, kills policeman

Damascus, Oct 9 (IANS) An Israeli airstrike hit the Syrian city of Quneitra on Wednesday, killing one police officer and wounding another.

The strike occurred amid ongoing tensions between Israel and Syria. It is the latest in a series of cross-border hostilities. Israel has regularly targeted what it considers as Iranian and Hezbollah positions inside Syria, Xinhua news agency reported Syrian state television.

Syria has repeatedly condemned the attacks, calling them violations of its sovereignty and territorial integrity. In contrast, Israel rarely acknowledged individual strikes, saying that its actions were aimed at preventing the entrenchment of Iranian forces near its borders.

A day earlier, an Israeli missile strike on a residential building in the Mazzeh neighbourhood of Damascus resulted in the deaths of seven people, including women and children, and left another 11 injured.

