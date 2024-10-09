Kenya issues alert on spread of Marburg virus disease

Nairobi, Oct 9 (IANS) Kenya's Ministry of Health has said that the country is on high alert following notification of an outbreak of Marburg virus disease (MVD) outbreak in Rwanda amid fears of cross-border transmissions.

Cabinet Secretary for Health Deborah Barasa said that Kenya shares strong air and road connections with Rwanda, with daily flights and frequent road travel and trade routes, Xinhua news agency reported.

"In view of the foregoing, the ministry is instituting urgent measures to forestall importation of cases and subsequent transmission across the country," Barasa said in a statement released in Nairobi, the capital of Kenya, Tuesday evening.

MVD is an acute, severe viral hemorrhagic fever that is highly transmissible and cases can spread rapidly within a short time.

Barasa said that so far no cases have been reported in the country, stressing that surveillance has been enhanced in all counties and at all points of entry to prevent entry of the disease.

The ministry urged the public to remain vigilant and report any unusual fever and bleeding symptoms, especially among those with recent travel to affected areas.

Barasa said that Kenya is keen to safeguard public health and ensure that Kenyans are informed and protected from any potential health threats.

