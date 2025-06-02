Israeli army says intercepted missile from Yemen

Jerusalem, June 2 (IANS) The Israel Defense Forces said in a statement that it successfully intercepted a missile launched from Yemen.

The missile was aimed at Ben Gurion International Airport outside Tel Aviv on Sunday. The airport was temporarily closed for takeoffs and landings, Xinhua news agency reported quoting Israel's Channel 12 News.

It added that since March 18, 49 missiles have been fired from Yemen at Israel.

Meanwhile, Israel's Magen David Adom emergency service said in a statement that no casualties were reported.

The missile launch activated air defense sirens across large areas of central Israel, including Tel Aviv and West Jerusalem.

The launch came as Houthi forces in Yemen have pledged to halt attacks on US vessels but have continued to fire missiles at Israel, citing solidarity with Palestinians in Gaza, where an Israeli offensive that began in October 2023 has killed more than 54,000 people, according to Gaza health authorities.

Israel has carried out a series of airstrikes in Yemen, including two strikes in May on the capital, Sanaa, which damaged the country's main international airport and killed several people.

Earlier on Thursday, Yemen's Houthi group took responsibility for launching a fresh "hypersonic ballistic missile" attack against central Israel, saying it was aimed at Ben Gurion Airport.

"We carried out a military operation targeting Ben Gurion Airport in central Israel, using a hypersonic ballistic missile," Houthi military spokesperson Yahya Sarea said in a statement, aired by Houthi-run al-Masirah TV.

Sarea said the group would continue its attacks "until the Israeli aggression on Gaza stops and the blockade is lifted."

"We will continue to ban Israeli air traffic to and from Ben Gurion Airport," the Houthi military spokesperson added.

Meanwhile, the Israeli military said in a statement that it intercepted a missile fired by Houthi forces in Yemen towards central Israel, Xinhua news agency reported.

