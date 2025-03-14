Israeli army to remain at strategic points in southern Lebanon 'indefinitely'

Jerusalem, March 14 (IANS) Israeli Defence Minister Israel Katz announced on Friday that the Israel Defence Forces (IDF) will maintain its presence at five strategic locations in southern Lebanon "indefinitely," regardless of ongoing negotiations over 13 disputed border points.

During a security assessment on Thursday with IDF Chief of Staff Eyal Zamir and other senior military officials, Katz emphasised that the IDF will continue to hold these five positions, which control the buffer zone in Lebanon, as a measure to safeguard northern Israeli communities.

"This decision is entirely independent of any future negotiations concerning disputed border points," his office stated in an announcement, adding that Katz has instructed the IDF to reinforce its positions at these strategic sites and prepare for an extended deployment.

Since November 27, 2024, a ceasefire agreement between Israel and Lebanon has been in effect, bringing an end to prolonged clashes between Hezbollah and Israel triggered by the Gaza war.

Earlier this week, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's office said that Israel has agreed to release five Lebanese nationals held in Israeli jails, following quadrilateral talks involving Israeli, Lebanese, French, and US officials.

The meeting took place on Tuesday in Naqoura, Lebanon.

Officials agreed to establish three joint working groups "aimed at stabilizing the region." The groups will discuss disputes over the Blue Line, the UN-recognised land border between Israel and Lebanon; disputes over five locations in Lebanon where Israeli troops remain despite a November 2024 ceasefire requiring a full withdrawal; and Lebanese detainees held by Israel.

No details were provided in the statement concerning the identities of the five detainees.

Israel's Army Radio reported that the five, who were held in Israel for several months, would be transferred to Lebanon via the Red Cross later on Tuesday, following US-mediated negotiations.

Lebanese media said that Israel will release four civilians and a Hezbollah member, while Lebanon has committed to negotiating with Israel regarding the 13 contested border locations.

