Israeli army kills Palestinian teen in clashes in West Bank

Ramallah, June 2 (IANS) A Palestinian child was killed by Israeli army gunfire in the Aqabat Jaber refugee camp, south of Jericho in the West Bank, Palestinian sources said.

Palestinian security sources told Xinhua that an Israeli force stormed the camp and fired at two people near the western cemetery in the camp.

Later, the Palestinian Red Crescent Society reported in a brief statement on Saturday that its crews received the body of a 15-year-old boy from the Israeli army at the southern checkpoint of the city and transported it to Jericho Governmental Hospital, Xinhua news agency reported.

The fate of the other injured person remains unknown. There has been no immediate comment from the Israeli army regarding the incident, but the Israeli military often said its raids in the West Bank were "counter-terrorism operations".

According to the Palestinian Health Ministry, more than 500 Palestinians have been killed in the West Bank and Jerusalem since last October.

