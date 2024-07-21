Israeli airstrikes hit AI-Hudaydah port in Yemen: IDF

Tel Aviv, July 21 (IANS) Israeli airstrikes hit a fuel depot in the Houthi-controlled port of Al-Hudaydah in western Yemen, the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) said.

The IDF on Saturday confirmed that their fighter jets targeted military sites of the Houthi group near Al-Hudaydah port in Yemen in an operation conducted by them.

"A short while ago, IDF fighter jets struck military targets of the Houthi terrorists in the area of the Al-Hudaydah port in Yemen in response to the hundreds of attacks carried out against Israel in recent months," the IDF said in a statement.

On July 19, the Houthi rebels launched four drones and a ballistic missile at Tel Aviv.

As a result of the impact, one civilian was killed and eight others were slightly injured. The attack also involved an Iranian-made Sammad-3 drone.

According to the IDF Spokesman Daniel Hagari, a modified Samad-3 drone which was upgraded for extended range was used in the attack on Israel.

The Spokesman also added that the drone was found to have been launched from Yemen.

Israeli Defence Minister Yoav Gallant had warned on Friday that Israel "will hold accountable anyone who harms the country or conducts terror attacks against it".

Meanwhile, Israel's Foreign Minister Israel Katz used the retaliatory strike by the country's defence forces to warn Iran of consequences through a post on social media platform X.

“We will strike anyone who strikes us. Iran supports, trains, and finances the Houthi group as part of its regional network of terror organisations aimed at attacking Israel," Katz said.

He also urged the international community to impose harsh penalties on Iran, while adding, "This is the time for the international community to maximise sanctions on Iran -- under its direction, the Houthis are severely damaging freedom of the seas and trade routes."

The Foreign Minister also said: "Iran is the head of the snake -- it must be stopped now."

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.