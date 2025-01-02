Israel warns of escalation in Gaza if hostage deal not reached

Jerusalem, Jan 2 (IANS) Israeli Defence Minister Israel Katz issued a stern warning stating that Israel would intensify its military operations in Gaza if Hamas does not agree to a deal for the release of hostages "soon."

In a public statement, Gallant said that should Hamas fail to permit the release of Israeli hostages, the group would face "blows of an intensity not seen in Gaza for a long time." He emphasised that Israel's military would "escalate and intensify" its efforts against militant strongholds in Gaza until the hostages are freed and Hamas is "eliminated."

Negotiations mediated by Qatar, Egypt, and the US are stalled over key issues, including the continuation of the ceasefire, Xinhua news agency reported.

Hamas seeks to prolong the truce, while Israel insists on the right to resume military action if it perceives a security threat. Another point of contention is Hamas's demand for the withdrawal of Israeli forces from Gaza, which Israel opposes, asserting the need for a continued military presence to maintain security control.

The Hamas-led assault on southern Israel on October 7, 2023, resulted in the kidnapping of approximately 250 civilians and soldiers, of whom around 100 are still believed to be held in Gaza.

The subsequent Israeli offensive has had a devastating impact on the Gaza Strip, causing mass destruction, widespread hunger and diseases, and resulting in at least 45,540 deaths, according to Gazan health officials.

Earlier on December 29, fighters in the Gaza Strip fired about five rockets at southern Israel, the Israeli military said.

The rockets on Sunday afternoon triggered air raid warning sirens in the city of Sderot and other communities near the Palestinian enclave. No injuries were reported.

In a statement, the military said that two of the rockets were intercepted by the Iron Dome anti-rocket system, while the rest "likely fell in open areas."

This marked the second consecutive day of projectile fire from the besieged enclave as the Israeli onslaught continues. The two long-range rockets fired on Saturday from Gaza toward the Jerusalem area were also intercepted.

