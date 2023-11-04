Israel urges citizens to reconsider foreign travel amid spike in antisemitic incidents

Jerusalem, Nov 4 (IANS) In the wake of rising antisemitic incidents across the globe amid the ongoing war in Gaza, the Israeli government has urged citizens to reconsider plans to travel abroad.

In a joint statement on Friday, the National Security Council (NSC) and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs said that it had observed a “significant rise in antisemitism and anti-Israel incitement alongside life-threatening violent attacks on Israelis and Jews around the world”, including in countries that do not have “terrorism-related travel warnings”,reports CNN.

"Jewish communities, religious and community establishments (synagogues, Chabad centers, kosher restaurants and Israeli businesses), Israeli delegations, and airports with flights to and from Israel are key targets for protests and attacks by antisemitic groups,” the statement said.

The NSC said Israelis should abide by its recommended conduct while abroad.

After the Hamas waged its war against Israel on October 7, antisemitic incidents have been reported from different parts of the world.

While France and Germany have banned pro-Palestinian demonstrations, the Hamas attack was celebrated by a section of the people in Sweden and the UK.

The Metropolitan Police in London said the British capital on October 20 witnessed a 1,353 per cent increase in antisemitic offences that month compared to the same month last year, and a 140 per cent increase in Islamophobic offences.

While addressing a Senate panel on Tuesday, FBI Director Christopher Wray said that antisemitism is reaching “historic levels” in the US.

US-based advocacy groups are reporting a spike in hate incidents against Jewish and Muslim individuals amid the outbreak of war between Israel and Hamas.

The Council on American-Islamic Relations also said it is collecting data and has seen an uptick in reports.

The Anti-Defamation League also cited some 312 antisemitic incidents between October 7 and October 23, 190 of which were linked to the fighting in Israel and Gaza.

By comparison, there were 64 incidents over the same time frame in 2022.

