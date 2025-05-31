Israel strikes military sites in Syria's coastal provinces

Damascus/Jerusalem, May 31 (IANS) Israel carried out airstrikes on multiple military targets in Syria's coastal provinces of Tartus and Latakia, including a former special forces headquarters and military positions near civilian areas, according to Syrian state media and a war monitor.

In Tartus, the airstrikes targeted a military facility formerly used by special forces, as well as sites in the al-Wuhaib industrial area and the al-Blata barracks, according to the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights, a Britain-based war monitor.

State-run al-Ikhbariya TV reported that Israeli warplanes hit the village of Zama in the Jableh countryside, as well as military sites in the Mina al-Bayda port area and the 107th Brigade base in neighbouring Latakia province.

The Israel Defense Forces said in a statement that it attacked weapon storage facilities in Latakia on Friday night.

It added that the facilities contained missiles that posed a threat to international and Israeli maritime freedom of navigation, Xinhua news agency reported.

There were no immediate reports of casualties, and Syrian defence authorities had not issued an official statement.

The strikes come amid heightened regional tensions and follow a series of Israeli raids across Syria in recent months, some of which have resulted in casualties and the destruction of air defence systems or weapons depots.

Earlier on May 3, Israel carried out its most intense airstrikes on Syria this year, targeting more than 20 positions in at least six provinces, according to the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights and state media.

The raids struck a wide range of locations, including Mount Qasioun, Barzeh, and Harasta in Rural Damascus, with explosions rocking areas near the Harasta Military Hospital.

The Observatory described the strikes as the fiercest since the beginning of this year, amid rising tensions between Israel and Syria. The attack reportedly caused dozens of injuries.

Ambulance teams were seen rushing to several affected areas, including Kanaker, where a drone strike earlier in the day killed four people, according to Al-Watan newspaper.

However, Israeli media reported that new targets had recently been authorised by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Defence Minister Israel Katz.

The Observatory said Israel had now conducted more than 52 strikes on Syria since the start of this year, including 44 airstrikes and eight ground assaults, destroying at least 79 targets ranging from weapons depots and command centres to military vehicles and missile platforms.

