Israel records highest monthly tourist arrivals since Dec 2019

Jerusalem, April 5 (IANS) The number of tourists who visited Israel in March reached 3,51,900, said a report issued by the country's Central Bureau of Statistics.

This is the highest monthly figure since December 2019. The latest figure reflects the gradual recovery of Israel's inbound tourism since the country opened its borders to vaccinated and recovered tourists in January 2022 and to unvaccinated ones as well two months later.

Accordingly, the number of tourists who visited Israel in the first quarter of this year reached 9,16,300, which is about three times the figure in January-March last year, according to the bureau's data published on Tuesday.

The number of tourists who arrived in Israel in the first quarter is close to the figure registered in the first quarter of 2019, which was 1.05 million tourists, Xinhua news agency reported.

The number of Chinese tourists who arrived in Israel in the first quarter this year rose to 4,200, compared to 500 in the first three months of 2022.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.