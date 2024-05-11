Israel ramps up strikes on Rafah following failed truce talks

Gaza, May 11 (IANS) Israel has begun intensive bombardment of Gaza's southernmost city of Rafah after the talks on the Israel-Hamas truce held in Egypt's Cairo collapsed two days ago, a local source said.

The number of casualties is not immediately available, Xinhua news agency reported on Friday.

The Kuwait Hospital in Rafah has been largely out of operation, the source told Xinhua on condition of anonymity.

Around 110,000 people have fled Rafah in search of safety as Israeli bombardment intensifies in the city, the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East (UNRWA) said on social media on Friday.

Ten out of 34 UNRWA medical points in Rafah were forced to close and its three operational health centres in the area were operating at reduced capacity, it added.

