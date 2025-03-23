Israel proposes two-phase hostage release plan to Hamas: Egyptian sources

Cairo, March 23 (IANS) Israel has proposed a two-phase plan to the Hamas movement, through Egyptian mediators, for the release of hostages held in Gaza, Egyptian sources told media.

The initial phase of the proposal involves Hamas releasing 11 living hostages and the bodies of 16 deceased individuals. This would be followed by a 40-day truce, Xinhua news agency reported on Saturday.

Subsequently, in the second phase, Israel's proposal calls for Hamas to release all the remaining hostages in a single batch.

The US backs Israel's proposal, which leverages "the current military pressure," according to the sources.

Israel resumed strikes in Gaza on Tuesday, effectively ending a ceasefire with Hamas brokered by Egypt, Qatar, and the US that began on January 19.

Israeli forces subsequently launched ground operations across southern, northern, and central Gaza.

In response, Hamas made several rocket launches targeting Israeli territory, most of which Israel said have been intercepted.

Two Egyptian security sources said Cairo suggested setting a timeline for releasing the remaining hostages alongside a final date for a full Israeli withdrawal from Gaza, with US guarantees. They noted that Washington signaled initial approval, while Israeli officials said they haven't received any US-backed mediation proposal.

"Communication channels with the mediators remain open,” an Israeli official said.

“No Egyptian mediation proposal has been presented to us. We're not aware of such a proposal."

Meanwhile, Israel’s Security Cabinet is set to convene Saturday evening to approve Defence Minister Israel Katz’s proposal to establish an administration within the Defence Ministry to coordinate government efforts for the "voluntary relocation" of Gazans to other countries.

If approved, the administration would oversee cooperation between government ministries, the military, Shin Bet and police.

Security sources claimed that surveys conducted among Gaza residents indicate that about 50 per cent wish to leave, with nearly 90 per cent of those with higher education expressing a desire to emigrate if given the opportunity.

On Wednesday, Katz published a direct message to Gazans, which was posted on the Coordinator of Government Activities in the Territories' (COGAT) page and sparked online discussion.

"Population evacuation will begin soon," Katz told Gazans, urging them to "expel Hamas".

