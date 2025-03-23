Egyptian FM discusses regional stability with Lebanese, Iranian counterparts

Cairo, March 23 (IANS) Egyptian Foreign Minister Badr Abdelatty has discussed the latest regional developments with his Lebanese and Iranian counterparts during two separate phone calls, the Egyptian Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

During talks with Lebanese Foreign Minister Youssef Rajji on Saturday, Abdelatty emphasised Egypt's support for the Lebanese state, its national institutions, and its stability in the face of security challenges, reiterating his country's rejection of any actions that could undermine the security, safety, and stability of the Lebanese people.

Underlining the need to uphold the ceasefire agreement in southern Lebanon, he called for the full and unconditional withdrawal of Israeli forces and for the Lebanese Army to be enabled to implement UN Security Council Resolution 1701, Xinhua news agency reported.

He emphasised that the resolution "must be applied fully and simultaneously by all parties without selectivity".

Meanwhile, Abdelatty and his Iranian counterpart Seyed Abbas Araghchi addressed the rapid developments in the region and the need to contain the escalation, whether in Gaza, Lebanon, or Yemen.

The Egyptian Foreign Minister stressed the need for restraint during this critical phase in the region, and to refrain from taking any steps or actions that would further exacerbate the already tense situation.

He also discussed security concerns in the Red Sea, highlighting the importance of ensuring freedom of navigation in the area.

Abdelatty noted the severe economic impact on Egypt due to declining Suez Canal revenues caused by regional instability.

He emphasised the importance of restoring calm to the region and preventing the region from sliding into a cycle of violence and escalation.

Since the November 27 truce took effect, Israel has repeatedly breached the ceasefire by conducting airstrikes and maintaining control over five strategic sites in southern Lebanon.

Although Israel was supposed to withdraw from Lebanese territory by February 18, following a missed January deadline, it has yet to do so, thereby continuing to violate the terms of the ceasefire.

On Saturday, Lebanese PM Nawaf Salam warned that the renewed military operations along the southern border risk dragging Lebanon into a new war, threatening civilian lives and national stability.

Moreover, on Thursday, Israeli airstrikes targeted multiple areas in southern and eastern Lebanon.

