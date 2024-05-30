Israel not officially informed by Brazil about recalling ambassador

Jerusalem, May 30 (IANS) The Israeli Ministry of Foreign Affairs has said that no official message has been received from the Brazilian government regarding the decision to recall the ambassador to Israel Frederico Meyer.

Earlier on Wednesday, Brazil announced the appointment of Meyer as the country's special representative to the United Nations Conference on Disarmament in Geneva, Xinhua news agency reported.

Meyer has not been in Israel for about three months since he returned to Brazil for "consultations" following the diplomatic crisis between the two countries over the conflict in Gaza, with Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva accusing Israel of "genocide".

The Israeli Ministry noted that it will summon the Brazilian chief of mission for a meeting on the issue on Thursday.

