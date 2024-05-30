Israel launches new missile attack in Syria

Damascus, May 30 (IANS) Israel has targeted a military site within the areas of Hezbollah's influence in Syria's central province of Homs, a war monitor reported.

Israeli missiles struck at least one military site near the town of al-Furqlus, causing smoke columns to rise from the site, according to the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights as quoted by Xinhua news agency report on Wednesday.

Ground anti-aircraft defences attempted to intercept the missiles, but there is no information yet on any human casualties, the group added.

The Britain-based watchdog group said al-Furqlus is known to be where Hezbollah forces and Iranian militias are deployed.

It added that this attack marks the 42nd time Israel has targeted Syrian territories in 2024, which has resulted in the destruction of nearly 90 targets, including weapon and ammunition depots, headquarters, centres, and vehicles.

Additionally, the attacks have killed 12 civilians, including two women, and killed 142 military personnel, said the Observatory.

The state news agency SANA also reported the attack on Wednesday, saying the air defences intercepted hostile targets without giving more details.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.