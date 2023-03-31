Israel launches missile attack on sites in Damascus: Report

Damascus, March 31 (IANS) Israel launched a missile attack on sites in the Syrian capital Damascus after midnight Friday, the Syrian national TV reported.

It was the second Israeli strike in the past 24 hours. Some missiles were intercepted by Syrian air defenses in Damascus and its surrounding areas, Xinhua news agency reported, citing the report.

No casualties have been reported so far.

