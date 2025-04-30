Israel insists on Hamas disarmament before accepting Gaza truce: Sources

Cairo, April 30 (IANS) Israel insists on disarming Hamas as a precondition to its acceptance of Egypt's six-month Gaza truce proposal, well-informed Egyptian sources said.

The Israeli response was relayed by an Israeli security delegation, led by Israeli Strategic Affairs Minister Ron Dermer, during a meeting with the Egyptian officials on Monday in Cairo, the sources told Xinhua.

The Egyptian initiative includes a six-month cessation of hostilities, the release of half of the Israeli hostages currently held in Gaza, the opening of the Rafah border crossing, and the entry of humanitarian aid into Gaza, the sources said.

They also revealed that the Egyptian side would hold a meeting with Hamas next week to discuss Israel's response, Xinhua news agency reported.

On Tuesday, Israeli newspaper Israel Hayom, citing an Israeli diplomatic source, said foreign media reports claiming "a significant breakthrough" in the Gaza ceasefire talks are "inaccurate."

"Israel is continuously and tirelessly working with the Americans and the mediators to advance a deal for the release of our hostages, but no agreement has been reached so far," the diplomatic source said.

Ahead of his visit to Egypt, Dermer reiterated Israel's commitment to disarming Hamas, ending its rule in Gaza, and ensuring no future threats to Israel from the enclave.

On Saturday, a Hamas delegation led by senior leader Khalil al-Hayya agreed in Cairo to release all Israeli hostages in exchange for a five-year truce, an Egyptian security source told Xinhua. According to Israel's state-owned broadcaster Kan, Israel rejected the proposal.

Israel halted the entry of aid supplies into Gaza on March 2, following the expiration of the first six-week phase of a ceasefire agreement with Hamas that started on January 19. Israel claimed the move was due to Hamas' rejection of its offer to extend the first phase. Israeli forces then resumed strikes across Gaza on March 18, effectively ending the phased truce deal.

Indirect negotiations between Hamas and Israel, brokered by Qatar, Egypt, and the United States, have been ongoing for weeks, aiming to end the prolonged conflict in Gaza, which erupted in October 2023.

