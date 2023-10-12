Israel fires machine gun rounds, flare bombs at Lebanon

Beirut, Oct 12 (IANS) Israeli forces fired a volley of machine gun rounds and dozens of flare bombs at southeast Lebanon on Wednesday evening, according to Lebanese military sources.

The sources, who asked to remain anonymous, claimed that Israeli forces deployed flare bombs on both sides of the border from the Hula axis, extending from Mays al-Jabal in the west to the Shebaa Heights and Kfarchouba in the east, Xinhua news agency reported.

Machine gun fire targeted Hamames Hill, located at the western edge of Khiam town, as well as the road connecting the villages of Hula and Mays al-Jabal. There were no injuries reported.

The situation on the Lebanese-Israeli border escalated after the Lebanon-based armed group Hezbollah fired tens of missiles toward Israeli military sites on Sunday morning in support of the Hamas' attack on Israel, prompting heavy artillery from the Israeli forces targeting several areas in southeast Lebanon.

Earlier on Wednesday, Hezbollah attacked the Israeli military site of Al-Jardah near the Lebanese border with guided missiles, claiming the shelling caused "many" casualties among the Israeli forces.

