Israel ends agreement with UN's Palestinian relief agency

Jerusalem, Nov 4 (IANS) Israel has notified the UN that it has terminated its agreement with the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East (UNRWA), the Israeli Foreign Ministry said on Monday.

In a statement, the ministry said that the UNRWA would be replaced by other international organisations, and "preparations will be made to end the connection with UNRWA and to bolster alternatives to UNRWA."

UNRWA operates schools in the occupied West Bank and the war-torn Gaza Strip, provides emergency aid during humanitarian crises, and offers healthcare, food assistance and other social services, Xinhua news agency reported.

The announcement followed last week's passage of new laws in the Knesset, the Israeli parliament, which bans the agency's operations within Israel and prohibits Israeli authorities from cooperating with it.

"In accordance with the terms of the law, the legislation on UNRWA will enter into force in three months," the ministry added.

The decision has drawn widespread criticism from the UN and the international community, especially as Gaza faces what the UN describes as a "catastrophic" humanitarian crisis amid the ongoing Israeli assault.

Israel has alleged that some UNRWA staff members were involved in Hamas-led attack on Israeli communities in October.

UNRWA was established in 1948 following the war that led to the founding of Israel and the displacement of tens of thousands of Palestinians.

