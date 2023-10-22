Israel Defense Force to evacuate 14 northern communities

Tel Aviv, Oct 22 (IANS) The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) and the National Emergency Management Authority (NEMA), Israel's Ministry of Defense in a joint statement said on Sunday that they would evacuate 14 northern communities.

The communities that will be evacuated are Snir, Beit Hillel, She'ar Yashuv, Liman, Hagoshrim, Dan, Eylon, Matzuva, Goren, Granot Hagalil, Even Menachem, Sasa, Tzivon and Ramot Naftali. These communities are closer to Lebanon and Syria borders. The evacuation plan has been approved by Israeli Defence Minister Yoav Gallant.

The IDF and NEMA had already evacuated 41 Northern communities since the beginning of the Hamas terror attack on October 7, 2023.

Meanwhile, the Israel Health Ministry has in a statement on Sunday announced that 5,312 Israelis are wounded since the 'Operation Swords of Iron' began after the Hamas terror attack of October 7, 2023.

The statement also added that 12 of the injured are in critical condition, 287 in serious condition, 775 moderate and 3,614 are in light condition.

