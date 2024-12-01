Israel conducts airstrikes on four Hezbollah targets amid ceasefire: IDF

Jerusalem, December 1 (IANS) The Israeli Air Force (IAF) carried out airstrikes on four Hezbollah targets in Lebanon, according to a statement issued by the Israel Defense Forces (IDF), three days after a ceasefire between Israel and Hezbollah took effect.

The IDF noted that the strikes were conducted on Saturday after it spotted activities in Lebanon that posed a threat to Israel and violated the ceasefire understandings, Xinhua news agency reported.

In one case, the IAF struck rocket launchers in the coastal city of Sidon in southwestern Lebanon, after it identified "terrorist activity in a Hezbollah facility."

In another case, the IAF struck a vehicle that a short while ago had been observed being loaded with RPGs, ammunition boxes, and other military equipment by armed operatives.

The IAF also struck Hezbollah militants who were identified as approaching structures of Hezbollah in southern Lebanon. Later on, IDF forces located weapons, including grenades and guns, on the militants.

The IAF said it also conducted an intelligence-based strike on a military vehicle operating at a Hezbollah rocket manufacturing site deep in Lebanon.

The Hezbollah-Israel ceasefire, which took effect on Wednesday, is largely holding, though occasional violations in border areas have been reported by both sides.

