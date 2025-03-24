Israel Cabinet approves no-confidence motion against Attorney general amid growing protests

Jerusalem, March 24 (IANS) Israel's Cabinet voted in favour of a no-confidence motion against Attorney General Gali Baharav-Miara, a first step toward her dismissal, a government official confirmed to media.

The official said on Sunday that Ministers voted unanimously in favour of the motion, Xinhua news agency reported.

The move was the latest in a series of government actions, which opponents described as political retaliation against officials perceived as critical of the government.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Baharav-Miara clashed on Friday over the government's attempt to replace Shin Bet security chief Ronen Bar.

Baharav-Miara issued a directive prohibiting Netanyahu from taking any action to remove Bar after the High Court temporarily blocked the government's dismissal effort.

During the vote, thousands of demonstrators rallied in Jerusalem, protesting against the government's efforts to remove Baharav-Miara and Bar.

Bar's dismissal was approved by the Cabinet last week.

Protesters through Jerusalem toward the government compound, calling Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to resign.

It was the sixth consecutive day of anti-Netanyahu protests, which began after Israel resumed its military assault on Gaza last Tuesday.

Demonstrators have demanded an end to the war, the return of the remaining hostages held in Gaza, and the cancellation of the government's judicial overhaul.

Baharav-Miara, Israel's top legal adviser, has the authority to decide whether to press charges against senior officials and to determine whether Netanyahu's ongoing corruption trial will proceed.

She did not attend Sunday's Cabinet meeting but wrote a letter to Ministers.

The government "seeks to place itself above the law," said she in the letter, adding that the Attorney General's Office would continue to fulfill its duties "without fear".

Netanyahu did not attend the meeting either as he is barred from involvement in judicial matters under the terms of a conflict-of-interest agreement he signed in 2020 in connection with his trial.

Like the decision to fire Bar, the attempt to oust Baharav-Miara is certain to be challenged before the High Court. It is unclear how long the entire dismissal process could take since it has never happened before, but it will likely be several weeks at the least.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.