Israel attacks Hezbollah ammunition warehouse in Lebanon

Beirut, July 21 (IANS) Israeli warplanes have targeted an ammunition warehouse belonging to Hezbollah in Lebanon's southwest town of Adloun, Lebanese military sources told the media.

These sources, on condition of anonymity, said that an Israeli plane fired two air-to-surface missiles at a warehouse in the middle of a fruit orchard in the coastal area of Adloun, wounding at least five citizens and completely demolishing the house.

They added that the Israeli plane's missile explosion was followed by dozens of explosions of ammunition and shells that were hidden in the warehouse, causing fragments to fly in every direction and over long distances, Xinhua news agency reported.

They said that Lebanese military forces worked to cut off the main coastal road linking the cities of Sidon and Tyre and diverted traffic to side roads.

The municipalities near Adloun also issued several statements urging residents not to gather, stay in their homes, or move around to protect their lives from the shrapnel that flies randomly.

Dozens of sharpnels fell inside towns, including Ansariyah, Adloun, and Al-Kharayeb.

Meanwhile, a Lebanese security source told Xinhua: "It is tough to determine the number of casualties in the raid that took place on a warehouse in Adloun due to dozens of munitions explosions available there and the security measures imposed around the place."

Tensions along the Lebanon-Israel border escalated on October 8, 2023, following a barrage of rockets launched by the Lebanese armed group Hezbollah toward Israel in solidarity with Hamas' attack on Israel on October 7. Israel then retaliated by firing heavy artillery toward southeastern Lebanon.

The level of tension between Hezbollah and the Israeli army has escalated recently, as the Israeli military announced "its approval of operational plans for an attack on Lebanon".

Meanwhile, Hezbollah Secretary-General Hassan Nasrallah warned that no place in Israel "will be safe" from his party's missiles in the event of an outbreak of war.

