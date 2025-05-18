Isolated Pakistan's FM to meet Chinese counterpart after Operation Sindoor

Islamabad, May 18 (IANS) After being isolated by the International community following Operation Sindoor, Pakistan Foreign Minister (FM) Ishaq Dar will travel to China on May 19 to meet his Chinese counterpart Wang Yi where he is expected to hold bilateral talks following drubbing at the hands by India.

The Pakistan Foreign Office said, in a statement, that Ishaq Dar is visiting China from May 19 to 21 on the invitation of his counterpart Wang to hold talks on issues of interest.

“The Foreign Minister will hold in-depth discussions with Foreign Minister Wang Yi and the evolving regional situation in South Asia and its implications for peace and stability,” the Pakistan Foreign Office said in a statement.

This will be Pakistan Foreign Minister’s first foreign trip after the ceasefire between India and Pakistan following the Pahalgam terror attack, which led to the escalation between the two South Asian nuclear powers.

“Both countries will also review the entire spectrum of Pakistan-China bilateral relations and exchange views on regional and global developments of mutual interest,” said the Pakistan Foreign Office.

The neighbouring countrie’s Foreign Office said that the visit forms part of the ongoing high-level exchanges between Pakistan and China that underscore the two countries’ shared commitment to further strengthen the ‘All-Weather Strategic Cooperative Partnership’.

Meanwhile, Geo News reported that Afghanistan’s Acting Foreign Minister Amir Khan Muttaqi will also arrive in China on May 20 to attend a trilateral meeting with Dar and Wang.

Dar will also participate in the trilateral meeting with his Chinese and Afghan counterparts.

“Both foreign ministers of the three countries are expected to discuss the promotion of regional trade, enhanced security cooperation, and the evolving situation in the region, particularly in the wake of the recent Pakistan-India conflict,” the report said.

India carried out precision strikes under Operation Sindoor on terror infrastructure in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir early on May 7 in response to the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack that killed 26 people.

