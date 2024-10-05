Islamabad becomes battlefield between PTI and security forces

Islamabad, Oct 5 (IANS) Pakistan capital Islamabad has become a battleground between protestors of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) and the security forces as the government blocked all routes leading towards the capital with containers to stop PTI protestors, especially the charged and massive rally of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur from entering into the Punjab province and the federal capital and reach the announced venue for the protest by PTI and their founder Imran Khan, the D-Chowk in front of the parliament.

PTI's call to reach D-Chowk on October 4, demanding the release of its leader and former Prime Minister Imran Khan was expected to be tackled with blockades and hurdles by the Shehbaz Sharif government, which started blocking all routes leading towards Islamabad from all other parts of the country on Thursday night.

Cellular services in the twin cities were blocked, internet services were disrupted and all routes in and out of Islamabad were completely blocked, leaving the locals without any connectivity whatsoever.

The day started with an awkward silence and peace before the Friday prayers but quickly turned into a violent confrontation between PTI protestors and the security forces in different parts of Islamabad and its twin city Rawalpindi. Cellular services continue to remain suspended in the capital and Rawalpindi.

Tear gas was extensively used to disperse the charged crowd as they tried to remove the hurdles and confront the security forces in pursuit of reaching the D-Chowk.

At Faizabad Interchange, the connecting point between the capital Islamabad and Rawalpindi (Punjab), police officials used tear gas and rubber bullets excessively as they tackled pockets of crowds and protestors.

Similar violent confrontations were also witnessed at D-Chowk, where protestors in not-so-large numbers were blocked and arrested by the police.

Over 800 PTI supporters and members have already been arrested amid the chaos in Islamabad with reports of fierce conflict and clashes in different parts.

Among the prominent members of PTI who were arrested on Friday are the two sisters of Imran Khan, Aleema Khan and Uzma Khan, who the Islamabad Police detained as they tried to reach the D-Chowk for the protest.

While the chaos in Pakistan's capital is keeping the government under check, a massive crowd led by KP Chief Minister Gandapur is going through heavy clashes with the security forces on the edge of Punjab and the federal capital.

Gandapur, who has failed to cross his KP territory into Punjab at least twice in the recent past to reach Lahore and Rawalpindi to address PTI protests, is now leading a much more charged and prepared rally and vows to not stop his movement towards D-Chowk.

As per reports, Gandapur's rally coming from KP is equipped with heavy machinery, oxygen masks, heavy artillery, container removing machines, food, water and other relevant supplies required to stay on the roads for a long time if needed.

At the moment, Gandapur's rally is holding ground at the Burhan Interchange, blocked and secured by the Punjab police, Pakistan Rangers and the Pakistan Army officials.

The KP Chief Minister has been warned that if he tries to enter into the Punjab province or the federal capital, he and his supporters, who are charged, angry and armed, would be challenging the writ of the state and would be responsible for any response the state deems fit to stop such an attempt.

Pakistan Army's QRF (Quick Response Force) convoys are seen patrolling and marching through the streets of Islamabad. Pertinent to note that the army has been called in for an indefinite time.

Experts say that the next 24 to 48 hours are critical as the pressure being asserted by PTI and especially Gandapur, may force the government and the military establishment to make some tough decisions and take a step back from their policy towards Imran Khan and PTI.

"The next 24 to 48 hours may become the deciding times for the government and its future. Because PTI is staging this protest, deliberately targeting the upcoming SCO Summit in Islamabad. There will be many foreign dignitaries landing in the capital for the Summit. And PTI feels this is the best time to stir up an anarchic situation on the ground, putting the credibility of the government and the military establishment, along with the probabilities of a successful SCO Summit hosting under check," said political analyst Talat Hussain.

"This way, they may be able to force the military establishment to take a step back from their policy to not engage with Imran Khan. This may also force the military establishment to consider a state of emergency in the country, ending the political government of Shehbaz Sharif… something that Imran Khan wanted to see happen immediately after his removal from premiership through the vote of no confidence," he added.

The use of tear gas and force by the security forces has also not gone well with global rights organisations, who have raised serious questions on the Shehbaz Sharif government's decision-making capabilities against the people's rights and freedom of expression.

"The blanket shutdown of mobile network and internet in Islamabad and Rawalpindi and complete blockade of roads to the capital imposed ahead of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) protests today (Friday), infringe on people's right to freedom of expression, access to information, peaceful assembly and movement," stated Amnesty International.

"These restrictions are part of a worrying clampdown on the right to protest in Pakistan through internet shutdowns, mass arrests, unlawful use of force and arbitrary imposition of Section 144. As hundreds of PTI supporters have been arrested in anticipation of the protest today, the authorities have also repeatedly weaponised sedition and anti-terror laws to press criminal charges against PTI leaders and supporters," it added.

Amnesty International called on the Shehbaz Sharif government to refrain from any unlawful force against the protestors. "Amnesty International calls on the Pakistani authorities to immediately restore communication networks, respect the right to protest and refrain from use of any unlawful force against peaceful protestors. Further, all those arbitrarily detained and arrested in anticipation of today’s protest must be immediately released," it said.

"Pakistan must adhere to its obligations under the International Covenant on Civil and Political Rights before, during and after the upcoming review at the Human Rights Committee on October 17 and 18," it added.

