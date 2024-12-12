ISL: Punjab FC eye third consecutive victory against Jamshedpur FC

Jamshedpur, Dec 12 (IANS) In-form Punjab FC will look to secure their third victory on the trot as they face Jamshedpur FC in the Indian Super League (ISL) encounter which will be played at the JRD Tata Sports Complex on Friday.

The Shers can consolidate third place in the league standings with a win and with games in hand will be maintaining the pressure on league leaders Mohun Bagan Super Giant and Bengaluru FC. Jamshedpur FC have won five out of their nine matches and are currently eighth in the table with 15 points.

Speaking ahead of the match, Punjab head coach Panagiotis Dilmperis said, “It is an away game for us, and with the stadium packed with fans, it will be a challenging match for both teams. We’re two sides with similar strengths and weaknesses, and ultimately, the team that wants the win more will take the three points.

"Our philosophy is simple, we focus on playing our way of the game from the first second, using every moment to our advantage. Playing in front of a full stadium even as the away team is a motivation, not a stress. It’s a celebration for Indian players. Each game is a fresh start. The only things that carry forward are our motivation, our mentality, and the points we earn."

The Shers were clinical in their last fixture, overcoming newcomers Mohammedan SC with a 2-0 victory at New Delhi while The Red Miners got the better of the same opposition 3-1 at Jamshedpur.

Punjab FC have conceded only nine goals, the second best in the league so far this season while Jamshedpur FC have conceded 20 goals, the second highest among all the teams. The Shers have also allowed the least number of touches by the opponent inside their penalty box and are also the team that has allowed the fewest number of attempts at their goal.

Punjab midfielder Leon Augustine during the pre-match press conference said, “I draw confidence from the trust the coach places in me. Whatever position or role the team needs me to play, I’m ready to give my best. The team is in great shape right now, and it’s all about staying confident, remaining humble, and keeping the momentum going. It is going to be a challenging game tomorrow and we could win all three points if we execute our plans well.”

Last season, the first meeting between both sides ended in a goalless draw at The Furnace while Red Miners won 4-0 in the reverse fixture at New Delhi.

Punjab FC will look to extend their strong form and solidify their position in the table, while Jamshedpur FC will aim to be more consistent to remain in the playoff positions.

