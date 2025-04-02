ISL Playoffs: Jamshedpur FC look to overturn poor record against Mohun Bagan in SF first leg

Jamshedpur, April 2 (IANS) Jamshedpur FC are set to host Mohun Bagan Super Giant (MBSG) in the first leg of their Indian Super League (ISL) 2024-25 semifinal fixture on Thursday. This will be the first time that these two sides meet in the playoffs, with MBSG reaching the last-four courtesy of winning the ISL League Shield, whereas the Red Miners defeated NorthEast United FC 2-0 in the one-legged eliminator.

Jamshedpur FC have not secured a victory in their previous six matches against Mohun Bagan Super Giant in the ISL, losing on four occasions. Another failure to win here will make it their longest winless run in front of any opponent in the competition.

Meanwhile, MBSG have been unbeaten on the road in the previous six games, winning thrice and scoring 13 goals at the expense of conceding merely thrice. Avoiding a loss here will not only mark a new club record for their longest such streak away from home in the league but also enable them to enter the second and decisive leg in Kolkata high on confidence.

Jamshedpur FC have the advantage of making a strong start to the semifinal tie, but they have lost both of their last two games here – with their last longer losing streak at the stadium coming between November and December 2022, of three games each.

Jamshedpur FC have seen a purple patch upfront in 2025, scoring the most goals (22) since the start of the calendar year - one more than Mohun Bagan Super Giant (21), who are the highest scorers in the league with 47 strikes.

MBSG have won just one of their last six ISL playoff matches in regulation or extra time (D3 L2), including a 1-3 defeat to Mumbai City FC in last season’s final. They will want to set this record straight to clinch the ISL Cup after falling short at the final hurdle last season.

Head coach Jose Molina remains unbeaten in the ISL playoffs (W1 D2) from his tenure with ATK in 2016. If he avoids a defeat here, Molina will surpass John Gregory (W2 D1 in 2017-18 for Chennaiyin FC) to become the tactician with the longest unbeaten streak in the playoffs.

Jamshedpur FC's head coach, Khalid Jamil, outlined an optimistic perspective before the fixture. “There are two legs to play and we are facing a very good team. We are positive since we are playing at home, and we must think of a positive result,” he said.

Mohun Bagan Super Giant head coach Jose Molina affirmed his side’s commitment to winning the ISL Cup. “We are ready and we want to win the ISL Cup. We are absolutely happy with the season, but we want to win the Cup too,” he said.

