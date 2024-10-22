ISL 2024-25: Seasoned stars help Odisha FC condemn East Bengal FC to sixth straight defeat

Bhubaneswar, Oct 22 (IANS) Prolific scorers Roy Krishna and Mourtada Fall scored a goal each as Odisha FC rolled past East Bengal FC for a 2-1 victory at the Kalinga Stadium here in the 2024-25 season of the Indian Super League (ISL) here on Tuesday. While this was the second win for Odisha in 2024-25, the Red & Gold Brigade succumbed to their sixth successive loss this ISL season and a second consecutive one under new head coach Oscar Bruzon.

Seasoned stars Roy Krishna (22’) and Mourtada Fall (69’) found the back of the net once each across two halves to overcome the penalty converted by East Bengal striker Dimitrios Diamantakos in first-half added time.

The stage for the same was set up by the indomitable Krishna in the 22nd minute, as the Fijian forward scored his fourth goal against East Bengal FC in the competition. Livewire youngster Isak Vanlalruatfela was amidst plenty of space on the left flank when he launched a slightly long-ranged through delivery for Krishna.

The striker was in the right place at the right time to pierce through the visitors’ backline. He collected the ball at ease, marched forward, and mastered the 1v1 situation with East Bengal FC goalkeeper Prabhsukhan Singh Gill to land the ball in the bottom right corner.

Odisha FC held on to that lead dearly until midfielder Thoiba Singh floundered and handled the ball in the penalty area as the first half was about to draw to an end. The referee handed a spot kick to East Bengal FC and upstepped Diamantakos to snap his scoreless streak and net for the first time in five ISL matches. With his left foot, he deposited the ball into the bottom right corner, past a fully stretched Amrinder Singh.

In the second half, Odisha FC had to regain control back over the proceedings, and Lobera’s trusted lieutenants – Fall and Ahmed Jahouh, yet again answered his call. A free-kick on the inside channel of the right flank, at a distance, was sufficient for the duo to turn the tables as Jahouh’s impeccable delivery was directed accurately to Fall, who nodded the ball home and secured the lead back for his team in the 69th minute.

Matters got further complicated for East Bengal FC when Provat Lakra was sent off for a second yellow card in the 76th minute for a tackle on Jahouh. Being a man down, they were unable to catch up with a well-coordinated Odisha FC unit, who walked back with three points in their bag.

With this defeat, East Bengal FC have now become the second team in ISL history to lose their first six matches of the season after NorthEast United FC in 2022-23, who had faced defeats in all of their opening 10 games.

Odisha FC will next play against Mumbai City FC on October 27, whereas East Bengal FC return to action in the Kolkata Derby against Mohammedan SC on November 9.

