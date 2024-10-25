ISL 2024-25: Mohammedan SC, Hyderabad FC search for spark and firepower in pursuance of important points

Kolkata, Oct 25 (IANS) The Indian Super League (ISL) 2024-25 Saturday doubleheader will cap off with a captivating contest between Hyderabad FC and Mohammedan SC. This is a clash where both sides are vehemently searching for a spark after showing occasional positive signs in the first few matches of the season.

As the campaign intensifies in the coming weeks, it is vital that they start getting three points under their belt in order to set up well for the gruelling, action-packed calendar coming their way. Mohammedan SC and Hyderabad FC are placed 10th and 11th in the ISL standings respectively as of now.

This will be the first meeting in the ISL between these two teams. Hyderabad FC have won twice in the 12 times that they have faced a new opponent in the competition for the first time.

Mohammedan SC head coach Andrey Chernyshov explained that they need to undertake every match with utmost sincerity and seriousness. He wants his team to put up a show for the fans of the club tomorrow and live up to the legacy of their club.

“We need to understand that this is a serious team. We need to play without pressure. The result may not be as important for us. But, we are a big club and there are traditions and we are together and we have to show that. We have to take it as a serious match and we need to play like before, give what we have,” Chernyshov said.

Hyderabad FC assistant coach Shameel Chembakath was positive about the opposition. He mentioned that they have analysed them in detail and was appreciative of the steps that the Kolkata-based team has taken in the last year or so.

“There are a lot of parts that we assess about every opposition. We also have some foreign players who have joined the team. I respect Mohammedan SC and the way they got promoted to the ISL. I would say that they are a great team,” Chembakath said.

