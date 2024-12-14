ISL 2024-25: With a late comeback, Bengaluru FC salvage point in 2-2 draw with FC Goa

Bengaluru, Dec 14 (IANS) Former winner Bengaluru FC produced a late comeback to claim a point after a 2-2 draw against FC Goa in the Indian Super League (ISL) 2024-25 at the Sree Kanteerava Stadium here on Saturday. The Blues have thus extended their unbeaten streak on home turf to seven matches this season, winning five games and drawing two.

For the initial 10 minutes, FC Goa attempted to set the tone for the match. They pressed high up, recovered possession, and earned set-pieces to assert their blueprint in the game. One such free-kick came their way in the seventh minute when Dejan Drazic launched a looping delivery from the right end of the field. Sandesh Jhingan, surrounded by a host of Bengaluru players, showed tremendous aerial ability to jump and head the ball into the bottom left corner from the centre of the box to open the scoring.

However, Bengaluru FC soon gained control over the game and began orchestrating the proceedings. The Blues’ offence was spearheaded by Sunil Chhetri, and high on confidence, the striker pulled off an ambitious attempt at goal from a fair distance outside of the box in the 14th minute. The precision of the shot was praiseworthy as it was directed straight at the bottom left corner before it was stopped by FC Goa custodian Hrithik Tiwari.

The duo of Ryan Williams and Chhetri have developed a fine understanding this season, with the former’s timely crosses being met by the striker inside the box regularly. The home team encountered an opportunity to equalise in the 56th minute as Chhetri headed a similar delivery by Williams from the left side of the six-yard box, but it missed hitting the target by a whisker.

Interestingly, despite Bengaluru FC’s repeated efforts to trouble FC Goa from a distance, it was Sahil Tavora who notched a strike from outside of the box in the 66th minute to double the Gaurs’ lead. He pulled off a peach of a strike that landed straight into the top right corner and caught the Bengaluru FC backline off guard. The goal was a culmination of a brief passage where the visitors pushed against the run of play to create opportunities up front.

The Blues quickly struck back, as Williams cut the deficit in the 71st minute with a brilliant finish off a through ball by Vinith Venkatesh, who came on as a substitute for Harsh Patre in the 57th minute. Venkatesh made his presence felt by slicing through the FC Goa backline with a perfectly weighted delivery for Williams at the centre of the box, which was then netted into the centre of the goal by the latter.

Jorge Pereyra Diaz too came off the bench for Bengaluru FC in the 57th minute, replacing Méndez. His introduction added firepower in the final third for the home side, and the move paid off when he slotted home a timely pass by Roshan Singh in the 83rd minute to draw the scores level. Positioned right in the middle of the FC Goa box, Diaz broke no sweat in converting the opportunity, showcasing Bengaluru FC’s laudable squad depth too.

