ISL 2024-25: Jamshedpur FC take their frontline dynamism to struggling Bengaluru

Bengaluru, Feb 8 (IANS) Hoping to complete their second league double in Bengaluru since the 2020-21 season, Jamshedpur FC will travel to take on Bengaluru FC in the Indian Super League (ISL) 2024-25 at the Sree Kanteerava Stadium on Sunday.

The Red Miners broke their six-game winless streak against Bengaluru FC with a 2-1 win in the reverse fixture and will now aim to complete a league double over the Blues for the second time (previously in 2020-21). However, they have struggled to find their feet at the stadium, unable to emerge victorious in their previous four clashes there.

Bengaluru are undergoing a difficult patch of form presently. They have been winless in their last six games, drawing once and losing five times - including three defeats on the bounce entering this game.

In the standings, Jamshedpur FC are placed third with 34 points from 18 matches on the back of 11 victories and a solitary draw. They are involved in a close battle with FC Goa for the second place presently, who beat them to it after the Gaurs triumphed 2-1 over Odisha FC. The Red Miners have a chance to leapfrog FC Goa (34) with a win here and they will aim for nothing less to sustain pressure and keep challenging for the top two, which qualifies a team directly for the semi-final.

Jamshedpur FC have eased into Khalid Jamil’s playing philosophy in the current term, boasting of a 57.8 per cent aerial duel success rate, the second-best in the league behind Mohun Bagan Super Giant (59.9%). They are also on track for their best aerial duel success rate in a single ISL campaign (previous best: 53.4% in 2020-21).

Bengaluru FC are sixth in the table, having 28 points from 19 encounters due to eight victories and four draws. They have shipped 28 goals, which is the highest amongst teams in the top-six, with only Jamshedpur FC having conceded more (29).

Former winners Bengaluru are winless in their last three home games, drawing once and losing twice, matching their worst-ever home form in ISL history (October-December 2023).

Bengaluru FC have scored seven goals via headers this season, second only to Mohun Bagan Super Giant (10). The Jamshedpur FC box will have to be cautious with lateral or long balls coming in from both set pieces and open play.

Bengaluru FC head coach Gerard Zaragoza said that his team wants to emerge victorious over crucial junctures. “Our plan is to win over important moments. What’s better than playing at home in Kanteerava in front of our own supporters?” he said.

Jamshedpur FC have netted multiple goals in each of their last three away matches, a feat they have only bettered once in ISL history (four consecutive games between January and February 2023). They will look to equal that streak with a similar attacking performance in the coming encounter.

The Red Miners have won three away matches this season, with two of those victories coming in their last three away fixtures. Their formidable form on the road could spell trouble for Bengaluru FC, who need a quick course correction to not fall behind in the pecking order for the playoffs.

Jamshedpur FC head coach Khalid Jamil reiterated the importance of consistently getting positive results.

“Everybody is working hard. We are working well. We need to continue the work and get a positive result in this away match,” he said.

The two sides have played 15 times against each other with Bengaluru FC winning six and Jamshedpur FC emerging victorious in five. Four encounters have ended in draws.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.