ISL 2024-25: Ajaraie makes history as NorthEast United, Bengaluru FC split points

Bengaluru, Nov 8 (IANS) NorthEast United FC held Bengaluru FC to an enthralling 2-2 draw at the Sree Kanteerava Stadium in Bengaluru in the Indian Super League (ISL) 2024-25 season tonight. Despite the quick start, the Highlanders had to return home with a solitary point from the match.

Alaaeddine Ajaraie netted twice in the first quarter, becoming the fastest player to reach the mark of 10 goals in the ISL (in eight matches). Alberto Noguera pulled one back for Bengaluru FC in between. Later, substitute Ryan Williams came up with the equaliser to split points between the two teams.

Both teams settled into the game quickly and gradually exerted their authority in midfield. But the visitors struck first blow in the eighth minute when Ajaraie handed the Highlanders an early lead from a counter-attack. The Moroccan caught the Bengaluru FC defenders off guard as he latched onto Dinesh Singh’s superb long ball. He was through on goal and showed no signs of nerves in slotting the ball past Gurpreet Singh Sandhu in goal.

Bengaluru FC levelled the score in the 11th minute, proving why they are the table-toppers of the ongoing season. Following a long throw, NorthEast United FC failed to clear their lines properly, and the ball fell in Noguera’s path. Noguera pulled the trigger from a distance and nestled the ball into the top corner, giving Gurmeet Singh no chance between the sticks.

However, the parity didn’t last long as the Highlanders wrestled back their lead in the 14th minute. It all started with Jithin M.A. closing down Gurpreet for a stray ball. The custodian’s clearance got ricocheted off Jithin and fell right in Ajaraie’s path, who made no mistake in losing his marker and slotting it home in front of a gaping goal, recording his 11th strike of the season.

NorthEast United FC started the second half exactly like the first with full intensity and high pressing.

Minutes later, Jorge Pereyra Diaz and Edgar Mendez combined for Bengaluru FC with the latter coming up with a strange effort on goal. It was almost sneaking in when Gurmeet kept it out with a fine save. The NorthEast United FC custodian was called to action again when Suresh Singh released Diaz on the right and the Argentine pulled the trigger from long range. It was a brilliant move but Gurmeet Singh made sure the visitors held onto their lead.

However, with every attack, the hosts felt like scoring the equaliser as they gradually gained momentum in the second period. Looking at this, Gerard Zaragoza decided to bring on Ryan Williams to add more teeth to the frontline and the Australian winger turned out to be a super sub for his team.

Williams with his first touch found the much-anticipated equaliser for Bengaluru FC in the 70th minute. He slotted the ball home from Mohammed Salah’s cross to bring the Blues right back into the game.

The final quarter was dominated by the hosts as they attacked the NorthEast United FC penalty area with runs and crosses. However, Juan Pedro Benali’s men did enough to salvage a point from this fixture.

Bengaluru FC will travel to Kolkata after the international break to face Mohammedan SC on November 27 whereas NorthEast United GC will visit New Delhi to face Punjab FC on November 23.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.