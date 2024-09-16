ISL 2024-25: Ajaraei’s late strike helps NorthEast United beat Mohammedan Sporting

Kolkata, Sep 16 (IANS) Durand Cup winner NorthEast United left it late to start their Indian Super League (ISL) 2024-25 campaign on a winning note, securing a 1-0 win against debutant Mohammedan Sporting Club at the Kishore Bharati Krirangan here on Monday. The visitors earned three points courtesy of a second-half added-time strike by Alaeddine Ajaraei.

Mohammedan Sporting got off to a good start in their maiden ISL appearance as the majority of the first half was played in the middle of the park with both sets of midfielders competing for possession. The first real opening fell to NorthEast United FC’s star striker Guillermo Fernandez in the 10th minute when Jithin MS from the left flank found the Spaniard with a measured dink pass. However, Guillermo’s eventual shot was slightly off-target.

The Kerala-born winger along with Nestor Albiach and Guillermo Fernandez grew in confidence as the match went on. Jithin delighted the left flank with many darting runs while Nestor and Guillermo were trying to capitalize on the space given by the Mohammedan SC defenders.

After the 20th-minute mark, Mohammedan SC enjoyed a brilliant spell involving the likes of Alexis Gomez on the left flank and Mirajlol Kasimov. Courtesy of some persistent attacks, the hosts earned two corners in quick succession but were thwarted. The last chance of the first period fell to Mohammedan Sporting when Alexis Gomez made a surging run forward before finding Makhan Chothe in space on the right. Chothe’s cross into the box found Remsanga, who headed it wide from close range. However, the forward was later flagged offside.

The second period started with a brilliant run from Alexis Gomez but once again he failed to get the proper connection to test Gurmeet Singh from a distance. Four minutes later, the Argentine midfielder made another piercing run down the middle but his final effort was way off target.

The Highlanders gradually gained momentum in the second half with Jithin and Parthib Gogoi getting a couple of half-chances. The Juan Pedro Benali-coached team was considerably the better team especially when Alaeddine Ajaraie came on as a substitute, adding more panache to their attack.

The Moroccan forward came close to handing NorthEast United FC the lead when he combined with Dinesh Singh. Ajaraei found himself in great space in the penalty area but his right-footed effort left a lot to be desired. Just four minutes later, the hosts came close to scoring when Gomez’s ball reached substitute Sagolsem Bikash Singh just outside the box. However, his effort whistled past the target. This was the closest that the hosts came to breaking the deadlock.

Jithin continued his tireless runs down the left flank but the final touch was missing. In the 82nd minute, Mohammedan SC had a golden opportunity to score when Remsanga found Gomez in space and the Argentine’s long-ranged curler was inches away from the target.

The game came to life when a beautifully weighted cross from substitute Thoi Singh reached Ajaraie in space and the Moroccan made no mistake to score from close range in the 94th minute.

Mohammedan SC will host FC Goa next at home on September 21 while NorthEast United FC take on in Kolkata as they face reigning ISL Shield winners Mohun Bagan Super Giant on September 23.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.