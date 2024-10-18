ISL 2024-25: 10-man Bengaluru FC snap Punjab FC’s winning streak to remain only unbeaten side

Bengaluru, Oct 18 (IANS) Bengaluru FC earned a slender 1-0 win over Punjab FC, despite being reduced to ten men for a majority of the second-half, in the Indian Super League (ISL) 2024-25 at the Sree Kanteerava Stadium in Bengaluru this evening. With this win, the Blues have taken a four-point lead at the top of the table.

The clean sheet also means Bengaluru FC have now set a new record for most minutes without conceding from the start of an ISL season (481 minutes and counting) overtaking Jamshedpur FC (389 minutes at the start of 2017-18 season). Gerard Zaragoza broke his own record of four clean-sheets that the team created under his watch last season, courtesy of this outcome.

A solitary goal from Naorem Roshan Singh was enough to hand Zaragoza’s side their fourth victory of the season. Punjab FC tried their luck mostly from distance, often missing the target.

Bengaluru FC’s first positive move came in the 10th minute, when Naorem Roshan Singh found himself at the end of a through ball. But before the full-back could conjure some magic, Khaiminthang Lhungdim came to Punjab FC’s rescue.

Ten minutes later, the Blues came up with another chance. Rohit Danu played a pass onto Edgar Mendez's feet. Mendez then laid it off to Roshan. The latter took some extra time on the ball and his shot was successfully blocked by Suresh Meitei.

Finally in the 43rd minute, the deadlock was broken. Jorge Pereyra Diaz’s cross from inside the 18-yard area itself took a deflection to fall into the path of Roshan. The left-back didn’t hesitate to try his luck and came back with a stunning goal. Nikhil Prabhu tried to restore parity from distance before the half-break. However, his shot was quite some distance from the target.

In the 50th minute, the Blues could have found their second goal of the evening. Jorge Pereyra Diaz played in a ball to Sunil Chhetri who laid it off for Alberto Noguera.

The Spaniard’s curling effort, meanwhile, wasn’t on target. Bengaluru FC went down to 10 men in the 58th minute after Chinglensana Singh was given his marching orders. Post this, Punjab FC started getting a stronghold of the game.

Punjab FC got their best chance of the evening in the 74th minute. Asmir Suljic whipped in a ball into the six-yard area. Roshan Singh failed to clear it properly and the ball fell straight into Mushaga Bakenga’s feet. With a clear sight on goal, the Norwegian hit the crossbar.

Bengaluru stood tall in the face of repeated attacks by the Shers and managed to edge out their opponents to remain at the top of the table.

