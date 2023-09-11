Ishan Kishan is a strong character who maintains a good team atmosphere: Raina

New Delhi, Sep 11 (IANS) Former India cricketer Suresh Raina recalled his time with Ishan Kishan at Gujarat Lions during the IPL and how the wicketkeeper-batter brought camaraderie and team spirit to the squad.

“I always said that Ishan Kishan has to open because he is a strong character who maintains a good team atmosphere. He worked really hard even during those days. Since he hails from Ranchi he spoke to MS Dhoni, and everyone wants to be like Dhoni there. Also, because of the way Ishan contributed to Jharkhand, Dhoni told me to observe his wicket-keeping progress,” Raina told JioCinema.

“So, I told Finch that if Dwayne Smith and Brendon McCullum aren't playing, then Ishan Kishan should open, I'll bat at No. 3, and you can decide the rest of the batting lineup. I remember in one match, he hit 4-5 sixes in Rajkot against Mumbai Indians, and the way he showed intent is what a team needs. Just like Rishabh Pant, who keeps laughing and maintains good team bonding, that's what's crucial.”

