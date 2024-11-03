Ishan Kishan cleared of dissent after anger towards on-field over ball exchange

New Delhi, Nov 3 (IANS) India A wicketkeeper-batter Ishan Kishan has been cleared of dissent charge after he had an angry on-field argument with on-field umpire Shawn Craig on day four of the first four-day match in Mackay.

Ahead of the start of day four’s play at the Great Barrier Reef Arena, India A were unhappy with the ball being changed, which sparked talks between the team and Craig. "When you scratch it, we change the ball. No more discussion, let's play, this is not a discussion," Craig was heard saying to India A players via the stump mic.

Kishan asked, "So we have to play with this ball?" Craig confirmed it by saying, "You're playing with that ball." In reply, Kishan said, "That's a very stupid decision." It prompted Craig to say, "Excuse me. You will be on report for dissent. That is very inappropriate behaviour. Because of your actions, we changed the ball."

After the match ended in a seven-wicket win for Australia A, a statement from Cricket Australia said the ball used in the fourth innings of the match was changed "due to deterioration", adding that both teams' captain and manager were informed of the decision before play began, with no further action to be taken.

Captain Nathan McSweeney, who resumed from 47 not out on day four, soon brought up his half-century to be 88 not out, while all-rounder Beau Webster was unbeaten on 61 during their 141-run stand for the fourth wicket as Australia A chased down 225 for the victory with seven wickets in hand. India A and Australia A will now meet in the second four-day match to be held at the Melbourne Cricket Ground on Thursday.

Brief Scores: India A 107 and 312 lost to Australia A 195 and 226/3 (Nathan McSweeney 88 not out, Beau Webster 61 not out) by seven wickets

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.